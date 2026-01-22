Trump says Putin accepted Board of Peace invite — while Russia mulls paying for permanent seat with frozen assets

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Jan. 21 that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to join Trump's new Board of Peace for Gaza.

"He was invited. ⁠He’s accepted," Trump said at the World Economic ‍Forum in Davos, in referring to Putin.

Despite Trump's assertions, Putin did not publicly confirm the acceptance of the U.S. president's invitation during a meeting of the Russian security council, suggesting instead that Moscow will "consult with our strategic partners" as the Russian Foreign Ministry reviews the details.

Dozens of countries across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and elsewhere have been invited to the new body designed to oversee the Gaza transition as part of Trump's 20-point plan on ending the Israel-Hamas war.

Governments have been divided on the proposal, as critics fear that the Trump-chaired body — requiring a $1 billion payment to secure a permanent seat — could serve as an alternative to the U.N., an organization the U.S. president has often criticised.

Putin on Jan. 21 suggested that Moscow may pay for the $1 billion permanent seat with Russian frozen assets held by the United States.

"Given the special relationship with the Palestinian people, Russia could direct $1 billion from Russian assets frozen under the previous U.S. administration to the Board of Peace," Putin said, referring to the approximately $5 billion frozen by the Biden administration at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has not yet commented on Putin's apparent offer.

The U.S.-led board aims to take temporary charge of Gaza’s administration and reconstruction efforts. U.S. officials have reportedly also discussed expanding the body to include other conflict zones, including Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 20 that Ukrainian diplomats are reviewing an invitation by Trump for Kyiv to also join the Board of Peace. However, Zelensky stressed it would be "difficult to imagine" sitting at the body alongside Russia and Belarus.

"Russia is our enemy, Belarus is their ally," Zelensky told journalists.

Despite Trump's plans to meet Zelensky in Davos, the Ukrainian president cancelled plans to attend the forum, choosing to remain in Ukraine amid continued Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
















