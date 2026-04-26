Three Russian ships, MiG-31 aircraft damaged in major overnight strikes on Crimea, SBU reports

Ukrainian forces struck three Russian ships, a fighter jet, and other targets in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on April 26, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

In an operation led by the SBU's Alpha special forces unit, long-range drones struck the Russian Black Sea Fleet's naval base in the city of Sevastopol, as well as at the Belbek military airfield, the agency's post read.

The targets reportedly damaged included the Russian Navy's large landing ships Yamal and Filchenkov, the reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs, the Russian Black Sea Fleet's Lukomka training center, the headquarters of Russia's Air Defense Forces' radio-technical reconnaissance unit, and the MR-10M1 "Mys-M1" radar station.

At the Belbek military airfield, a MiG-31 aircraft and the technical and operational unit of the airfield were struck, the SBU said.

The Russian-installed head of the occupied city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote in Telegram at 9:45 p.m. on April 25 that the Russian military was defending against an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with air defense systems and mobile fire teams engaged.

Razvozhayev claimed that local air defense downed 71 Ukrainian drones. One civilian was killed in the attack, while four others were injured.

The proxy mayor added that 17 houses in various parts of the city sustained damage from downed drones, as well as civilian cars, shops, railway contact line.

"Overnight, our city came under a massive attack by enemy (Ukrainian) drones," Razvozhayev said.

Telegram news channel Crimean Wind reported that drones were flying over Sevastopol "in all directions," and mobile air defense groups were firing at them "haphazardly."

"Every such operation follows a clear logic: we are methodically destroying key elements of the enemy's military infrastructure — the fleet, aviation, reconnaissance, and air defense," the acting head of the SBU, Yevhen Khmara, said.

"This results not only in direct losses of equipment but also in the destruction of the enemy's ability to control the airspace, provide cover for its forces, and plan new attacks. This work will continue until Russia ceases its aggression against our state."

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.