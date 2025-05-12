'This is a tissue' — Macron's office mocks Russian fake story about drugs during Kyiv visit

"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace reacted to a fake story pushed by Russia.
The comments came after Trump urged Ukraine to agree to direct negotiations with Russia, which has invited Kyiv to peace talks in Istanbul on May 15, without first agreeing to halt military operations.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
A Russian drone hit a civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast on May 12 and injured its driver, Ukrainian Railways said amid Kyiv's calls for a ceasefire.
The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Moscow and Hanoi agreed to negotiate and sign agreements to construct nuclear power plants in Vietnam, the two countries said in a joint statement on May 11.
The sanctions appear to be in response to Russia's rejection of a 30-day ceasefire that the U.K., alongside Ukraine, France, Germany, and Poland, demanded during a visit to Kyiv on May 10.
"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. "Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for."
The publications' latest report covers the period of February 24, 2022 to May 8, 2025. Since it was last updated at the end of April, 2,857 additional Russian military personnel have been confirmed killed.
Hungary cancelled a meeting planned for May 12 with a Ukrainian delegation on the rights of national minorities, Hungary's Deputy Foreign Minister said on May 11, amid a deepening spying scandal between the two countries.
Three were injured in Russia's Kursk Oblast when the town of Rylsk was allegedly struck by a missile attack on May 11, local governor Alexander Khinshtein claimed.
"We cannot allow NATO's military infrastructure to get that close to our borders," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.
'This is a tissue' — Macron's office mocks Russian fake story about drugs during Kyiv visit
The French Presidential Office on May 12 dismissed a fake story pushed by Russia about a paper napkin seen during European leaders' visit to Kyiv.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova spread a claim that the footage of a train carriage with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz showed a "bag and spoon" for drugs.
The story was subsequently picked up by Russian propagandists, who claimed that the European leaders used drugs during their trip.
"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace reacted, showing a close-up of the tissue.
"This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation."
Mocking Russian claims, the French Presidential Office added a description to the picture, saying: "This is a tissue. For blowing your nose."
The three European leaders, as well as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, visited Kyiv on May 10 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
Zelensky and the European partners also endorsed an unconditional ceasefire with Russia starting on May 12, a proposal Moscow ignored.