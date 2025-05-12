Become a member
News Feed
Monday, May 12
Tusk says Russia ordered 2024 arson attack on Warsaw shopping centre.

"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. "Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for."

Monday, May 12
Putin’s Victory Day and White House chaos | Ukraine This Week.

This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.

'This is a tissue' — Macron's office mocks Russian fake story about drugs during Kyiv visit

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
A screenshot of a video showing French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during their visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 10, 2025. (Screenshot from a video from open sources)

The French Presidential Office on May 12 dismissed a fake story pushed by Russia about a paper napkin seen during European leaders' visit to Kyiv.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova spread a claim that the footage of a train carriage with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz showed a "bag and spoon" for drugs.

The story was subsequently picked up by Russian propagandists, who claimed that the European leaders used drugs during their trip.

"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace reacted, showing a close-up of the tissue.

"This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation."

Mocking Russian claims, the French Presidential Office added a description to the picture, saying: "This is a tissue. For blowing your nose."

The three European leaders, as well as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, visited Kyiv on May 10 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Zelensky and the European partners also endorsed an unconditional ceasefire with Russia starting on May 12, a proposal Moscow ignored.

FranceRussiaRussian propagandaEmmanuel MacronKeir StarmerFriedrich Merz
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

