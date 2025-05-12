'This is a tissue' — Macron's office mocks Russian fake story about drugs during Kyiv visit

The French Presidential Office on May 12 dismissed a fake story pushed by Russia about a paper napkin seen during European leaders' visit to Kyiv.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova spread a claim that the footage of a train carriage with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz showed a "bag and spoon" for drugs.

The story was subsequently picked up by Russian propagandists, who claimed that the European leaders used drugs during their trip.

When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs.



This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation. pic.twitter.com/xyXhGm9Dsr — Élysée (@Elysee) May 11, 2025

"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace reacted, showing a close-up of the tissue.

"This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation."

Mocking Russian claims, the French Presidential Office added a description to the picture, saying: "This is a tissue. For blowing your nose."

The three European leaders, as well as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, visited Kyiv on May 10 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Zelensky and the European partners also endorsed an unconditional ceasefire with Russia starting on May 12, a proposal Moscow ignored.