Third round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks set for July 23, Zelensky says

The third round of direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will take place on July 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on July 21.

"Today I discussed with (National Security and Defense Council Secretary) Rustem Umerov the preparation of a (prisoner) exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side," the president said.

"Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Tomorrow there will be more details."

The latest round of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2, following a previous meeting on May 16 after more than three years without negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky noted that the meeting would focus on three key issues: the return of prisoners of war, the return of abducted children, and preparations for a leaders' summit.

"The agenda from our side is clear," Zelensky wrote on X. "It is clear to all that truly effective talks can only take place at the level of national leaders."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on July 21 that Moscow supports holding the next round of talks, although he claimed that no final date had been agreed.

While Zelensky has expressed readiness for face-to-face talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly declined to participate in person, sending lower-level officials instead.

Peskov said there would be "no changes" to the Russian delegation, which continues to be led by Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky. Top Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will not take part.

On June 26, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is working to organize a Zelensky-Putin meeting with the possible participation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The peace talks, characterized by great distance between the two sides' minimal demands, have been given new energy after Trump's warning on July 14 that he would impose "severe" tariffs on Russia unless it agrees to end the war within 50 days.

Peskov reiterated on July 20 that Moscow's war goals remain unchanged and are to be achieved "on the battlefield," reflecting an increasingly open admission that Russia has no intention to stop on the battlefield.

Ukraine has proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in both rounds of talks — a position supported by the U.S. — but Russia has so far rejected the proposal.

On July 7, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Kyiv Independent that Russia's approach at the Istanbul meetings amounts to ultimatums rather than genuine negotiations.