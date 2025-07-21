'Agenda from our side is clear' — Zelensky outlines 3 key priorities for potential next round of peace talks with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 21 that Ukraine will focus on three key issues in the proposed third round of direct peace talks with Russia in Istanbul.

"The agenda from our side is clear: the return of prisoners of war, the return of children abducted by Russia, and the preparation of a leaders' meeting," Zelensky wrote on X.

"It is clear to all that truly effective talks can only take place at the level of national leaders."

Zelensky's comments come after he announced on July 19 that Ukraine had proposed resuming talks, with newly-appointed National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov offering a new meeting to Russian representatives.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on July 21 that Moscow supports holding a third round but said no date had been agreed.

"There are no changes on the Russian side in the negotiating group," Peskov said.

The Russian delegation remains headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Top officials such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov continue to be absent from the process.

The last round of talks took place on June 2 in Istanbul, following a May 16 meeting after a years-long freeze.

Since March, Ukraine has proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, in a call backed by the U.S.

Russia rejected the ceasefire in both rounds of talks in Turkey, instead pushing for a 2–3 day "truce" for the retrieval of dead bodies. No deal has been reached.

Zelensky has consistently supported face-to-face negotiations and pushed for a leaders' summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin, by contrast, has avoided in-person participation.

Turkey remains one of the only countries with open lines to both Kyiv and Moscow. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on June 26 that Ankara is working to organize a Zelensky-Putin meeting with the possible participation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Peskov reiterated on July 20 that Russia's goals remain unchanged and are to be achieved "on the battlefield," despite Trump warning on July 14 that he would impose "severe" tariffs on Russia unless it agrees to end the war within 50 days.