The problem with counting military losses in Russia's war

by Chris York, Vladyslav Samusenko
The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York speaks with Olha Polishchuk, a conflict data analyst who tracks military and civilian deaths in Russia’s war against Ukraine. She explains how both sides report enemy losses but not their own, the limits of tracking government-provided data, and why verifying battlefield deaths remains one of the most difficult aspects of documenting war. She discusses the role of independent investigations by media outlets, and why tracking violence in occupied territories may never fully reveal the true scale of atrocities.

Interview
Chris York

News Operations Editor

V

