KI logo
War

Explosion at Ukrainian military enlistment office declared terrorist attack

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Explosion at Ukrainian military enlistment office declared terrorist attack
Aftermath of an explosion classified as a terrorist attack at an enlistment office in the city of Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, on Feb. 18, 2026. (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)

An explosion at a military enlistment office in the city of Kolomyia, in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, has been classified as a terrorist attack, the regional prosecutor's office said.

The news comes amid a rise in attacks on vehicles belonging to military personnel across Ukraine. In the past two weeks alone, two such incidents have been reported in Odesa.

No one was injured in the explosion, which occurred overnight on Feb. 18, but the blast shattered windows and damaged the office.

Investigators and bomb disposal experts continue to work at the scene, the report read.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Prosecutors, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police, are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including its cause and those responsible.

Russian special services frequently recruit Ukrainian citizens, including minors, to carry out subversive activities. Many are approached through social media, where they are offered money to complete illegal tasks.

At the same time, amid Ukraine's ongoing mobilization efforts, draft offices are often accused, at times justly, of forced conscription without compliance with fundamental civil rights and ill-treatment of conscripts.

Over the past year, Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, received 6,127 complaints — nearly twice the number reported in 2024.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The most common complaints involve restrictions on freedom of movement during detention, superficial medical examinations by military medical commissions, violations in processing conscription deferrals, illegal confiscation of personal belongings, and unlawful detention in enlistment offices, the ombudsman said.

read also

Investigation: How Russian drones exploit European technologies to strike Ukraine, and beyond
Editor’s note: This story is part of a cross-border investigative project that involved eight newsrooms, initiated by De Tijd (Belgium) and coordinated by the Kyiv Independent and OCCRP. Other stories published within the project are linked at the bottom of this investigation. A tiny Austrian sensor designed for precise motion control made an impressive journey across the globe. Some time after being sold to a company in Hong Kong, it turned up in Ukraine inside a long-range military drone laun
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
UkraineMobilizationTerrorismSBU
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 18
Show More

Editors' Picks