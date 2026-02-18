An explosion at a military enlistment office in the city of Kolomyia, in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, has been classified as a terrorist attack, the regional prosecutor's office said.

The news comes amid a rise in attacks on vehicles belonging to military personnel across Ukraine. In the past two weeks alone, two such incidents have been reported in Odesa.

No one was injured in the explosion, which occurred overnight on Feb. 18, but the blast shattered windows and damaged the office.

Investigators and bomb disposal experts continue to work at the scene, the report read.

Prosecutors, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police, are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including its cause and those responsible.

Russian special services frequently recruit Ukrainian citizens, including minors, to carry out subversive activities. Many are approached through social media, where they are offered money to complete illegal tasks.

At the same time, amid Ukraine's ongoing mobilization efforts, draft offices are often accused, at times justly, of forced conscription without compliance with fundamental civil rights and ill-treatment of conscripts.

Over the past year, Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, received 6,127 complaints — nearly twice the number reported in 2024.

The most common complaints involve restrictions on freedom of movement during detention, superficial medical examinations by military medical commissions, violations in processing conscription deferrals, illegal confiscation of personal belongings, and unlawful detention in enlistment offices, the ombudsman said.