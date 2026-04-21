Teen recruited by Russia caught while preparing terror attack in Ukraine, SBU says

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said on April 21 it had uncovered and prevented a planned terrorist attack prepared by a teenage suspect recruited by Russian intelligence.

According to case materials, the teenager planted two improvised explosive devices equipped with remote detonation near a local police station in the city of Kremenchuk., Poltava Oblast.

The attempted attack may have been a double-tap — detonating an initial device and then triggering a second after emergency responders arrive at the scene.

The SBU said it detained the suspect while he was planting the explosives. The devices were neutralized, the agency reported.

According to the investigation, the attack was orchestrated by Russia, with the teenager recruited after seeking quick earnings on Telegram channels.

Following recruitment, he purchased components for two explosive devices and assembled them himself in a rented garage, acting on instructions from his handler in Russia, who also provided the funds, according to the SBU.

"After coordinating the attack location, the suspect went there at night to plant the devices without witnesses," it said.

During searches, authorities seized remaining explosive components and communication devices containing evidence of contact with a Russian handler. The suspect is currently in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This is not the first case of Russia recruiting Ukrainians, including minors, to carry out terrorist attacks. The SBU has repeatedly warned about the threat and says it is working to prevent such incidents.

Police are often deliberately targeted in such domestically coordinated attacks. Earlier this year, multiple attacks of such kind were carried out. One of the deadliest incidents occurred in Lviv, where explosions in the Old Town killed two people and injured 27.

That attack followed the same double-explosion pattern. The first blast occurred after officers arrived at the scene responding to a reported incident, while the second detonated after additional police units arrived.

"The enemy is actively recruiting Ukrainians via social media to carry out arson attacks and terrorist acts. If unknown individuals promise easy money for completing 'simple tasks,' report it to the SBU. Stay vigilant," an SMS message the SBU periodically sends to citizens, urging them to report threats via its 'Burn the FSB agent' chatbot.