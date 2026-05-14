'Teachers told children Ukraine does not exist' — Kyiv brings back 8 children from Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine has brought back eight children and teenagers from Russian-occupied territories to areas under its control over the past week, Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO, said on May 13.

"Yet thousands of children remain trapped, forced to forget their roots while being openly prepared for war. But we will not stop," a statement on social media read.

Among those rescued is 15-year-old Kseniia who while studying in a Russian school was told "that Ukraine does not exist," Save Ukraine wrote.

Lev, 16, decided to leave the occupied territories after receiving a military draft notice at his home. He also said that in his school, a mobile app was installed on children's phones to monitor and control them.

Ukraine also returned 15-year-old Maria, who refused to attend a Russian school for two years until authorities began threatening her mother with the loss of parental rights. Fear and isolation from her peers severely affected the her health, according to Save Ukraine.

The children were brought with the help of partners within the framework of the Ukrainian President's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA.

According to Ukraine's national "Children of War" database, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas since February 2022.

Some 1.6 million remain under Russian occupation, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in state-sanctioned child abductions.