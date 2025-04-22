The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sanctions, EU sanctions, Russia, Russian propaganda
Edit post

Switzerland joins EU sanctions against Russian state media

by Lucy Pakhnyuk and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2025 2:43 AM 2 min read
The Federal Palace, Switzerland's parliament building, in Bern, Switzerland, March 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland will join the European Union in sanctioning eight Russian state media outlets, the Swiss Economic Ministry announced on April 22.

The 16th EU sanctions package, passed on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, targeted a number of Kremlin propaganda outlets in addition to imposing sweeping restrictions on Moscow's banks, aluminum imports, and  "shadow fleet" of oil tankers.

Switzerland's Economic Ministry issued a statement on April 22 announcing that it had taken steps to align with the latest EU sanctions.

"Eight organisations have been added to Annex 25 and the existing entries concerning 158 individuals and organisations in Annex 8 have been updated," the statement reads.

The February EU sanctions targeted eight Russian outlets accused of spreading propaganda: Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation, and Krasnaya Zvezda.

The Swiss sanctions against these outlets will come into force on April 23, 2025.

Switzerland has previously imposed sanctions against Russian media outlets in line with EU penalties, breaking with its historically neutral position.

While the longstanding policy of neutrality still prevents Switzerland from supplying Kyiv with military aid, the country has provided Ukraine with billions in economic and humanitarian support.

Switzerland has also said it would consider committing troops to a prospective peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after a ceasefire.

‘Not all Hungarians are Orban,’ say Ukrainians living in EU’s most pro-Russian country
Every time Daryna Koryagina enters her Budapest flat rented to her by a Hungarian friend, she sees the same sticker on a wardrobe inside the entrance. “Sorry about our prime minister,” it reads. The 33-year-old refugee and PhD student is one of tens of thousands of Ukrainians who fled Russia’s
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Authors: Lucy Pakhnyuk, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.