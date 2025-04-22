Switzerland joins EU sanctions against Russian state media

This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland will join the European Union in sanctioning eight Russian state media outlets, the Swiss Economic Ministry announced on April 22.

The 16th EU sanctions package, passed on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, targeted a number of Kremlin propaganda outlets in addition to imposing sweeping restrictions on Moscow's banks, aluminum imports, and "shadow fleet" of oil tankers.

Switzerland's Economic Ministry issued a statement on April 22 announcing that it had taken steps to align with the latest EU sanctions.

"Eight organisations have been added to Annex 25 and the existing entries concerning 158 individuals and organisations in Annex 8 have been updated," the statement reads.

The February EU sanctions targeted eight Russian outlets accused of spreading propaganda: Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation, and Krasnaya Zvezda.

The Swiss sanctions against these outlets will come into force on April 23, 2025.

Switzerland has previously imposed sanctions against Russian media outlets in line with EU penalties, breaking with its historically neutral position.

While the longstanding policy of neutrality still prevents Switzerland from supplying Kyiv with military aid, the country has provided Ukraine with billions in economic and humanitarian support.

Switzerland has also said it would consider committing troops to a prospective peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after a ceasefire.