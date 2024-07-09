Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Switzerland, Sanctions against Russia, EU sanctions, Russia, Sanctions, Business
Edit post

Switzerland announces new sanctions against Russia

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2024 3:18 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes only. Swiss flag waving on historic building (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Switzerland announced new sanctions against Russia on July 8, bringing the country further in line with the EU's 14th round of sanctions adopted in response to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The latest EU sanctions package aims to tackle the circumvention of existing measures and to further restrict profits from Russia's energy industry, adding 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list.

The new Swiss sanctions target 69 individuals and 86 entities. Among the individuals are mainly businesspersons, propagandists, military personnel, members of the judiciary, those responsible for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, and members of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Swiss Economy Ministry said.

The Swiss Economy Ministry has also banned advertising on four Russian media outlets, namely Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, and Izvestiya, due to "Russia's continuous propaganda and disinformation campaigns."

The EU banned the four outlets at the end of June.

The Swiss Federal Council "believes that it is more effective to counter false and harmful statements with facts rather than to prohibit them," and therefore, the media will not be subject to a ban in Switzerland.

The latest EU sanctions package added several additional measures, including prohibiting any EU facilities from being involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.

The Swiss Federal Council "is currently examining these additional measures with a view to possibly adopting them," the Swiss Federal Economic Affairs Department said.

Switzerland has sanctioned more than 2,000 individuals and entities, in line with EU sanctions. The changes will take effect at 6 p.m. local time on July 9.

Bloomberg names 12 oligarchs who earn billions in payouts from Russia’s war economy
Russia’s wartime economy has earned a dozen oligarchs $11 billion in dividends as Russian natural resource and finance giants earn record profits during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on July 9.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:18 PM

Switzerland announces new sanctions against Russia.

Switzerland announced new sanctions against Russia on July 8, bringing the country further in line with the EU's 14th round of sanctions adopted in response to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:41 AM

WHO data suggest more Ukrainians could die in medical site attacks in 2024.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital on July 8 underscored the increasing number of deadly attacks on medical facilities, vehicles, and workers in the country this year. This incident adds to data from the World Health Organization, suggesting that more Ukrainians could be killed in such attacks this year compared to 2023.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.