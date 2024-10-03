Switzerland to pledge $1.7 billion for reconstruction projects in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland is planning to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion) for reconstruction projects in Ukraine over the next four years, Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine and Moldova Felix Baumann said.

One billion of the funds will be allocated to the Ukrainian sectors of self-government, demining, and humanitarian aid. The rest of the money will be used for recovery programs involving the Swiss private sector, Ukraine's Development of communities, territories and infrastructure Ministry reported on Oct. 3.

"To emphasize the seriousness of our intentions, our representative will be working here, who will be responsible for the implementation of this project," Baumann said during a meeting with ministry's head Oleksii Kuleba.

The Ukrainian minister also named the construction of housing for internally displaced people in Ukraine — more than 4.5 million — among the priorities of cooperation with Switzerland.

"We are interested in intensifying regional programs, and we could expand our cooperation within the framework of the funding offered by Switzerland," he added.

After Russia's full-scale invasion, Bern has provided economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine and joined EU sanctions against Moscow, breaking from its tradition of political neutrality.

Switzerland also hosted the 2022 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, which laid down principles for Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery, as well as the first peace summit this summer.