This is Chris York reporting from Kyiv on day 1,441 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

A Russian first-person view (FPV) drone training center was among several targets hit by Ukrainian forces over the past day, the General Staff reported on Feb. 3.

The center was located in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast near the village of Komysh-Zoria. In the same region, near the village of Khliborobne, Ukrainian forces struck a concentration of Russian troops, the report said.

The Ukrainian army also struck a Russian electronic warfare station near the village of Baranivka in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff confirmed successful strikes on Feb. 2 against a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, an electronic warfare station, and a concentration of Russian troops near the settlement of Terebreno in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

No further details were reported. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

In largest missile attack of winter, Russia targets Ukraine's power plants amid brutal freeze

Last updated 1:07 p.m. Kyiv time.

Russian forces launched a mass ballistic missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Feb. 3, the largest this winter and involving the highest number of missiles launched in a single attack this season.

The strikes came amid a larger attack on Ukrainian cities, including those located hundreds of kilometers from the front line, with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones reported over Ukraine's night sky.

Russia's latest assault signals the end of a brief energy ceasefire, under which Moscow had agreed to temporarily pause strikes on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. The resumed attacks on the capital come days after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan. 29 that he personally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from attacking Kyiv.

The Kremlin previously said it would pause strikes on energy facilities, but only until Feb. 1.

At least 4 killed, 32 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least four people have been killed and 32 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 3.

Russia launched 71 missiles and 450 drones, including nearly 300 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 38 missiles and 412 drones. At least 27 missiles and 31 drones made it through, striking 27 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at 17 locations, with information on other aerial targets still being clarified.

Russian forces struck thermal power plants operated by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, marking the ninth mass attack on its thermal facilities since October 2025. The attack caused significant damage to equipment, DTEK said.

Following the strikes, Kyiv introduced emergency power outages on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the city's eastern districts, according to the company.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russia attacked eight regions overnight, launching drones and missiles at high-rise residential buildings as well as thermal power plants and combined heat and power facilities supplying Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

No casualties were reported in Odesa Oblast but Russian attacks left 50,000 residents without power, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

At least five people were injured in the attack against Kyiv, the National Police said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person died and five others were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

One person was killed and three others injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed a 67-year-old man in the Synelnykove district and injured two others in the Nikopol district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured, local Governor Vadym Filaskin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported nine people were injured in Russian attacks.

In Sumy Oblast, four people were injured, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, three people suffered injuries due to the Feb. 3 mass strike on Ukraine, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,242,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,242,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 3

The number includes 760 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,633 tanks, 23,985 armored fighting vehicles, 76,738 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,855 artillery systems, 1,633 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,292 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 122,388 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.