Sweden detains two suspects over allegedly aiding high-tech shipments to Russia

Swedish authorities have detained two people on suspicion of violating international sanctions in assisting Russia to procure "advanced products," the Swedish Security Service said on May 11.

The male suspects, who were both arrested last week, allegedly violated EU sanction in helping the unspecified advanced goods reach Russia, Reuters reported, citing an official at the Swedish Security Service. The technology had the potential to be used in Russia's war in Ukraine, officials added.

Amid an ongoing investigation, authorities carried out searches at homes in "southern and western Sweden," the security service wrote in a news release.

The two men, identified in court documents as a Swedish national and a Turkish national, face up to six years in prison if convicted.

In recent months, Sweden has tightened its grip on alleged Russian sanctions evasions schemes.

Since the start of the year, Swedish authorities have detained two suspected Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Baltic Sea — vessels that are believed to be evading international sanctions through Russia's oil trade.

"Sweden must not be used as a platform by foreign powers, including Russia," the security service said of the most recent detentions. "Swedish products and Swedish technology must not end up in the hands of the Russian military."

Other European countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, have taken similar action against Russian-linked vessels in recent months as scrutiny of Moscow's maritime traffic has increased.



