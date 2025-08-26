Strong Ukrainian army 'fundamental' to any security guarantees, foreign minister says

A strong Ukrainian army is "fundamental" to any future security guarantees, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Aug. 25 following talks with Ukraine's allies.

"We all share the conviction that the Ukrainian army is the fundamental level of any such guarantees, therefore, its maximum strengthening is our top priority," Sybiha said in a post to X.

Sybiha earlier spoke with several of his European counterparts, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas in a joint call.

The Aug. 25 conversation comes as Ukrainian and U.S. officials are set to meet later this week to discuss a potential meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I reiterated Ukraine’s position that security guarantees must be concrete, legally binding, and effective. They should be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal, and other levels," Sybiha said.

Ukraine is ready to take the next steps toward peace, and for Zelensky and Putin to meet in any format, at any place, he noted.

"Moscow must know that it cannot drag its feet forever. If Russia continues to reject meaningful, constructive steps toward peace, it must face consequences: severe increase in sanctions and strengthening for Ukraine's capabilities," Sybiha said.

Trump met Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 and then met Zelensky alongside European leaders in the White House days later.

The U.S. leader has said he plans to host a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting consisting of the three leaders if talks go well.

Trump has said he hopes the proposed Zelensky-Putin meeting can be held within the next two weeks as the U.S. leader seeks a swift agreement to a peace deal.

In previous peace talks, Russia has issued maximalist demands towards Ukraine and refused to make meaningful concessions.

In May, Zelensky invited Putin to meet him directly for peace talks in Turkey, but the Russian leader refused.