News Feed

Strong Ukrainian army 'fundamental' to any security guarantees, foreign minister says

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a virtual meeting with his counterparts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 12, 2025. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine / Telegram)

A strong Ukrainian army is "fundamental" to any future security guarantees, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Aug. 25 following talks with Ukraine's allies.

"We all share the conviction that the Ukrainian army is the fundamental level of any such guarantees, therefore, its maximum strengthening is our top priority," Sybiha said in a post to X.

Sybiha earlier spoke with several of his European counterparts, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas in a joint call.

The Aug. 25 conversation comes as Ukrainian and U.S. officials are set to meet later this week to discuss a potential meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I reiterated Ukraine’s position that security guarantees must be concrete, legally binding, and effective. They should be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal, and other levels," Sybiha said.

Ukraine is ready to take the next steps toward peace, and for Zelensky and Putin to meet in any format, at any place, he noted.

"Moscow must know that it cannot drag its feet forever. If Russia continues to reject meaningful, constructive steps toward peace, it must face consequences: severe increase in sanctions and strengthening for Ukraine's capabilities," Sybiha said.

Trump met Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 and then met Zelensky alongside European leaders in the White House days later.

The U.S. leader has said he plans to host a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting consisting of the three leaders if talks go well.

Trump has said he hopes the proposed Zelensky-Putin meeting can be held within the next two weeks as the U.S. leader seeks a swift agreement to a peace deal.

In previous peace talks, Russia has issued maximalist demands towards Ukraine and refused to make meaningful concessions.

In May, Zelensky invited Putin to meet him directly for peace talks in Turkey, but the Russian leader refused.

UkraineSecurity guaranteesUkrainian ArmyAndrii SybihaForeign Ministry
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

