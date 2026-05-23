Russian strikes injure civilians in Odesa, Kharkiv oblasts as drones rock Kyiv

Russian attacks injured civilians in southern and eastern Ukraine on May 23, local officials said, after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a broader assault across the country.

In the Odesa region, a Russian missile strike targeted civilian infrastructure, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported.

According to preliminary information, Kiper said, nine people were injured in the strike, including three children ages 8 to 12. Seven of the wounded were hospitalized. One adult was in serious condition, while the injured children were in moderate condition.

"All relevant services are working at the scene," Kiper said. "The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance." Information on the full consequences of the attack was still being clarified, he added.

Russian strikes also hit Kharkiv oblast, including the city of Balakliya, where local authorities said drone attacks injured nine people.

In Kyiv, explosions were heard earlier in the night as Russian drones targeted the capital, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration. An air raid alert was issued again at 11:07 p.m. local time as additional drones approached the city.

The attacks came after Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a combined strike against Ukraine, including Kyiv. The president also cited intelligence reports indicating Russia could potentially be preparing to deploy its hypersonic Oreshnik missile.