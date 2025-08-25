Ukraine, US to meet this week to discuss potential Zelensky-Putin talks

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are expected to meet later this week to discuss a potential meeting between Kyiv and Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25.

The news comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a speedy peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Following separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, Trump said that the next step would be a bilateral summit between the two leaders, which he hoped would occur in the next two weeks.

According to Zelensky, he is also planning to discuss potential talks with the Russian side during a meeting with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg later on Aug. 25.

Ukraine also expects to receive a plan on security guarantees backed by Western partners within days.

"We would like to understand from the American side whether the Russians are ready — and in what format — for a bilateral, and eventually trilateral, meeting," Zelensky said during a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Kyiv.

The meeting would mark the first encounter between Zelensky and Putin since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. The two leaders last met in Paris in December 2019 as part of Normandy Format talks mediated by France and Germany.

Talk preparations are being led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, the Ukrainian president.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Kremlin will not accept Zelensky's signature on legal documents establishing terms for an end to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, furthering the Russian propaganda claim that Zelensky lacks legitimacy.