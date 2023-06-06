Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
State Emergency Service: Increased mine threat in Kherson Oblast due to flooding

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 3:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Emergency Service urged civilians in Kherson Oblast on June 6 to remain vigilant of mines dislodged by flooding after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam.  

"Do not approach or touch explosive objects under any circumstances!" the State Emergency Service warned.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam in the early hours of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Nearly 1,300 civilians have been evacuated from Kherson Oblast of 3:00 p.m. local time, according to the State Emergency Service.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing as water levels are only expected to rise in the next 24 hours.

Civilians are being transported by bus and train to safer locations in Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv, and other cities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said earlier.

At least 150 tons of machine oil have also leaked into the Dnipro River, according to the President's Office, and there is a risk of 300 additional tons leaking into the river.

Russian forces destroy Kakhovka dam, triggering humanitarian disaster
The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
