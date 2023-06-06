Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

State Emergency Service: Nearly 1,300 people evacuated from Kherson Oblast after Kakhovka dam explosion

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 3:17 PM 2 min read
State Emergency Service workers evacuate Kherson Oblast civilians by train after the Kakhovka dam was blown up by Russians on June 6, 2023. (Photo: State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: The article originally stated that 1,000 people had been rescued as of 1:00 p.m. local time. It has been updated to accurately reflect the latest information provided by authorities.

The State Emergency Service reported that nearly 1,300 people have been evacuated from Kherson Oblast as of 3 p.m. local time after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam on June 6.

Evacuation efforts are being carried out by the State Emergency Service in coordination with the police and local authorities.

According to preliminary information, 13 regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled right bank of the Dnipro River and more than 260 houses have been flooded, the emergency service wrote.

Five temporary relief centers have been set up for evacuees in Kherson Oblast before being relocated to safer locations, according to the Interior Ministry.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin earlier said that civilians will be transported by bus and train to Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv, and other cities.

Water levels are expected to continue rising for another 24 hours, so authorities will be working "around the clock" to aid civilians, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on national television.

The State Emergency Service has also issued a warning to civilians, urging them to remain vigilant and be on the lookout for any mines that may have been dislodged by the flooding.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam in the early hours of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
