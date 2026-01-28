KI logo
Spain escorts shadow fleet vessel sanctioned for carrying Russian oil, Reuters reports

2 min read
by Martin Fornusek
Photo for illustrative purposes only: The Kairos oil tanker, a Gambian-flagged vessel believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, remains anchored on December 8, 2025 in Ahtopol, Bulgaria (Hristo Rusev/Getty Images)

An EU-sanctioned shadow fleet vessel was being escorted to Morocco by a Spanish rescue ship, Reuters reported on Jan. 27, citing Spain's maritime authorities.

The Chariot Tide, formerly known as Marabella Sun, was flying a Mozambique flag when its engine broke down on Jan. 22 in international waters within Spain's search-and-rescue zone.

The ship has been under EU sanctions since December 2024 for transporting Russian oil and "using irregular high-risk shipping practices."

The news comes shortly after 14 European countries — excluding Spain — issued a warning to Russia's shadow fleet in the Baltic and North Sea and pledged to step up maritime security.

The shadow fleet is a group of aging, poorly insured tankers that Moscow uses to evade international sanctions. The EU and the U.K. have pledged to increase pressure on the fleet, with hundreds of vessels appearing on sanctions lists.

Western governments have linked the fleet to Russian-backed hybrid operations, while experts say it poses environmental risks due to an increased likelihood of oil spills.

The Charlot Tide was being escorted to the Moroccan port of Tanger Med in the Gibraltar Strait, some 45 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Tangiers, by the Spanish maritime rescue vessel Clara Campoamor, Merchant Marine told Reuters.

The Spanish maritime authority did not clarify why the vessel was not seized.

Marine Traffic tracking data shows the vessel off the Moroccan coast heading for Tangiers.

Only last week, French forces boarded a shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying Paris would "not tolerate any violation."

Several Russia-linked shadow tankers were also detained in recent weeks by the U.S. as part of Washington's crackdown on the Venezuelan oil trade.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Wednesday, January 28
