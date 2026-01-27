KI logo
Europe

European coastal countries warn Russia's shadow fleet, step up maritime safety

2 min read
by Martin Fornusek
Illustrative image: An aerial view of the tanker Boracay, part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, France, on Oct. 1, 2025. (Damien Meyer / AFP via Getty Images)

Fourteen European countries warned on Jan. 26 that ships sailing in the Baltic Sea and North Sea under multiple flags may be treated as stateless vessels, part of a crackdown against Moscow's shadow fleet.

All vessels must maintain valid documentation, communication with relevant authorities, and follow safety rules and international regulations, according to a joint statement by Germany, France, the Nordic and Baltic countries, the Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K., and Poland.

The measures are designed to "uphold and strengthen maritime safety in the Baltic Sea and North Sea region," the countries said days after French forces boarded a shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean.

The shadow fleet is a group of aging, poorly insured tankers that Moscow uses to evade international sanctions.

Western governments have linked the fleet to Russian-backed hybrid operations, while experts say it poses environmental risks due to an increased likelihood of oil spills.

Several Russia-linked shadow tankers were detained in recent weeks by the U.S. as part of Washington's crackdown on the Venezuelan oil trade. This included a ship sailing under a Russian flag that the U.S. deemed to be flying a false flag and therefore a stateless vessel.

The European coastal countries also warned of growing Russian-linked interference in the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in the Baltic Sea region.

"These disturbances, originating from the Russian Federation, degrade the safety of international shipping. All vessels are at risk," the statement read.

The European nations urged the international community to recognize GNSS interference and Automatic Identification System (AIS) manipulation as "threats to maritime safety and security" and develop alternative systems in the event of GNSS disruptions.

Western officials have repeatedly warned about Russia carrying out GPS jamming and radar interference across NATO's eastern flank, a move seen as part of Moscow's hybrid warfare.

RussiaShadow fleetBaltic Sea
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

