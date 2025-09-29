KI logo
News Feed

Some Russian units encircled near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Some Russian units encircled near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says
Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, during a working visit to Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 2, 2025. (Oleksandr Syrskyi / Facebook)

Several Russian military units were encircled near Dobropillia in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast during the ongoing counteroffensive, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 29.

Over the past month, Ukrainian forces have been pushing back Russian troops who had advanced 15-20 kilometers (6 miles) toward the strategic Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway, near the contested city of Pokrovsk. Since late August, Ukrainian units have recaptured several villages in the region.

Ukrainian forces have liberated 175 square kilometers (68 square miles) during their ongoing counteroffensive, while another 195 square kilometers (75 square miles) have been cleared of sabotage groups, according to Syrskyi.

Russian forces suffered significant losses in the Dobropillia direction, with 3,185 personnel reported as casualties, including 1,769 killed. Ukrainian forces also reportedly destroyed or captured 969 units of Russian weaponry and military equipment.

The statement comes as Ukrainian forces, positioned in a strategic defensive stance along the eastern front for nearly two years, have begun launching more frequent counterattacks.

Ukraine liberated settlements Zarichne, Novoekonomichne, and Udachne in early September.

However, Russia maintained a high tempo of offensive operations across the front line throughout the summer.

According to the Ukrainian mapping and monitoring group Deep State, Russian forces captured 1,548 square kilometers (597 square miles) during this period, more than double the 659 square kilometers (254 square miles) seized in the same timeframe in 2024.

As Russia tests NATO, calls to ‘close Ukraine’s skies’ have returned — here’s what that means
Calls to “close the skies” over Ukraine — the rallying cry of pro-Ukraine demonstrations in early 2022 — are resurfacing after a wave of Russian airspace violations against NATO members. These incursions have put European countries on edge and raised questions about the alliance’s ability to counter Russian drones and aircraft. Within days, NATO launched the Eastern Sentry mission, and talk of closing the skies over Ukraine returned to the agenda. “NATO is a defensive bloc, so any steps it tak
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarDonetsk OblastCounteroffensiveOleksandr Syrskyi
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 29
Monday, September 29
Polish Embassy in Kyiv struck in Russia's large-scale overnight attack.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski told Polish outlet RMF24 that "a missile element or a small-caliber rocket" fell on the roof of the embassy, piercing through the ceiling. The debris landed in the kitchen of the embassy with Wronski adding that the damage was "not large," with no casualties reported.

Show More

Editors' Picks