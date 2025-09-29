Some Russian units encircled near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says

Several Russian military units were encircled near Dobropillia in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast during the ongoing counteroffensive, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 29.

Over the past month, Ukrainian forces have been pushing back Russian troops who had advanced 15-20 kilometers (6 miles) toward the strategic Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway, near the contested city of Pokrovsk. Since late August, Ukrainian units have recaptured several villages in the region.

Ukrainian forces have liberated 175 square kilometers (68 square miles) during their ongoing counteroffensive, while another 195 square kilometers (75 square miles) have been cleared of sabotage groups, according to Syrskyi.

Russian forces suffered significant losses in the Dobropillia direction, with 3,185 personnel reported as casualties, including 1,769 killed. Ukrainian forces also reportedly destroyed or captured 969 units of Russian weaponry and military equipment.

The statement comes as Ukrainian forces, positioned in a strategic defensive stance along the eastern front for nearly two years, have begun launching more frequent counterattacks.

Ukraine liberated settlements Zarichne, Novoekonomichne, and Udachne in early September.

However, Russia maintained a high tempo of offensive operations across the front line throughout the summer.

According to the Ukrainian mapping and monitoring group Deep State, Russian forces captured 1,548 square kilometers (597 square miles) during this period, more than double the 659 square kilometers (254 square miles) seized in the same timeframe in 2024.