Thursday, October 30, 2025
War

Shooting at draft office in Poltava Oblast leaves 2 soldiers injured

by Francis Farrell
Photo for illustrative purposes only. Members of the Kharkiv Regional Recruitment Office (TCC) are seen patrolling the streets at a city key location to find men on fighting age to be summoned to report to the recruiting office in Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 08, 2024. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Two soldiers working at a draft office in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast have been injured, after a man shot them while being mobilized, the regional recruitment center said on Oct. 30.

The incident comes amid bubbling tensions in Ukrainian society around forced mobilization, a necessary measure to keep Ukrainian units on the battlefield manned and replenished.

The man was being escorted by draft officers, together with a representative of the police, to the recruitment center, where — upon a check for any illegal items on his person — he pulled out a Soviet-era Tokarev pistol and let off several rounds, the center posted on Facebook.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m., regional police spokesperson Yurii Sulaiev told Ukrainska Pravda.

Since martial law and full national mobilization was declared at the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion, able-bodied men from ages 25 (previously 27) to 60 are eligible to be forcefully drafted.

Initially dismissed as an exaggeration fuelled by Russian disinformation networks, the violent grabbing of military-aged men off the streets — often into waiting minivans — by recruitment officers has become a widely spread practice, as Ukraine's manpower shortage on the battlefield comes hand-in-hand with less civilian men looking to volunteer, especially to the infantry.

This practice has in turn led to incidents of violence committed against the recruitment officers, many of whom are soldiers deemed unfit for combat missions.

Earlier on Oct. 30, residents of Odesa attacked recruitment officers at a large wholesale market while they were at work.  

MobilizationUkraineNational PolicePoltava OblastUkrainian ArmyConscriptionRussia
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has worked as managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, and as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer. He has previously worked in OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine, and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support Farrell's front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. Francis is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war.

