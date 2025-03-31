Shooter opens fire on police in Russia's Murmansk.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A local resident opened fire against a police patrol from a roof of a residential building in the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk on the evening of March 30, authorities said, adding that nobody was injured by the attacker.

The man began shooting from the roof of a building at Kolskiy Avenue 10 in the central part of the city, after which the authorities stormed the roof and "neutralized" the attacker, the regional Investigative Committee said.

The shooter has been "seriously wounded" during the arrest, the Telegram news channel Mash claimed.

The man's motives are currently under investigation. The Investigative Committee identified him as a resident of Murmansk born in 1981.

The authorities have begun investigating the incident as an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Murmansk, a city of 270,000 residents within the Arctic Circle and the regional center of northwestern Murmansk Oblast, lies some 1,450 kilometers (900 miles) north of Moscow and about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of the Russian-Norwegian border.