Serbia's Russia-friendly president to resign in late September before running for PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he would resign from office on Sept. 25 or 26 before focusing on his campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Serbian Beta News Agency reported on Sept. 11.

The comments come days after the Serbian president dissolved parliament and called snap elections in late October in a bid to stay in power.

Vucic, Serbia's Moscow-friendly, populist leader, has held power in the country as prime minister or president for 12 years.

He announced his intent to resign in June after two years of large-scale anti-corruption protests triggered by the collapse of ⁠a railway station canopy in the city of Novi ​Sad in 2024 that killed 16 people.

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party has nominated Vucic as its candidate for prime minister ahead of the parliamentary vote, set for Oct. 25.

The developments follow an apparent rapprochement between Serbia and Ukraine, despite Belgrade's traditionally close ties to Moscow.

Vucic hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Serbian capital in August, where the two discussed economic cooperation and an upcoming free trade agreement.

Ukraine has also allegedly been receiving Serbian ammunition via purchases by third-party countries, earning Belgrade a public rebuke from Russia.