Russia-friendly Serbian president dissolves parliament in a bid to stay in power

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sept. 9 dissolved the country’s parliament and announced a snap legislative election for next month.

The announcement comes amid an apparent rapprochement between Serbia and Ukraine. Although Serbia has traditionally maintained close ties to Russia, a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Serbia in August signaled an effort to improve relations between Kyiv and Belgrade.

Vucic said in June he would step down as president.

The statement was a reaction to two years of large-scale anti-corruption protests triggered by the collapse of ⁠a railway station awning in the city of Novi ​Sad in 2024 that killed 16 people.

On Sept. 5, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party nominated Vucic as prime minister in case the party wins in the next parliamentary election.

Analysts say that Vucic will de facto remain the most powerful person in Serbia if he becomes prime minister.

Amid the political turmoil in Serbia, Zelensky met with Vucic in Belgrade on Aug. 7, marking his first official visit to the country.

According to media reports, Serbia has also indirectly supplied arms to Ukraine, although Vucic publicly denied it in May 2025. People familiar with the matter who spoke to Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity confirmed that Serbian-made ammunition has found its way to Ukraine through third countries.

During Zelensky’s visit, Vucic also said that Serbia was opening a drone factory with Israeli partners in September. While no Serbian-Ukrainian defense deal was announced, Vucic invited Zelensky to attend the launch, hinting at a potential new chapter in Serbia-Ukraine cooperation.

Zelensky's visit is also seen as an attempt by Vucic to signal that he aligns with Europe's policy towards Ukraine as Belgrade is struggling to make progress in EU accession talks.