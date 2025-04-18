Serbia forms new government, expels top pro-Russian figure amid EU pressure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Serbia's parliament approved the composition of a new government led by Prime Minister Djuro Macut on April 16, Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported.

While President Aleksandar Vucic had previously promised sweeping personnel changes, most ministers retained their posts.

The most notable shift was the removal of Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, a longtime pro-Russian figure who has served in the Serbian government since 2013.

In late March, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos publicly urged Serbian leaders not to include him in the new cabinet, saying, "Someone who behaves anti-European cannot lead Serbia to the European Union at the same time."

The commissioner's remarks followed an interview in which Vulin thanked Russian security services for allegedly aiding Serbian authorities in suppressing student protests.

Over the past decade, Vulin has held roles as defense minister, interior minister, and head of Serbia's Security and Information Agency, the main intelligence service.

Vulin is known for his outspoken opposition to EU integration and repeated visits to Moscow, where he voiced support for the Kremlin. In 2022, the U.S. sanctioned Vulin over corruption, international drug trafficking, and assisting "Russia's malign activities in the Balkans."

The official has repeatedly dismissed Serbia's EU bid, suggesting the country should instead join BRICS. He also accused Brussels of trying to overthrow Vucic following deadly protests triggered by the collapse of a train station canopy in Novi Sad, which killed 16 people.

Serbia has officially been an EU candidate since 2012, but democratic backsliding, unresolved tensions over Kosovo, and close ties with Moscow have stalled its progress.

On April 16, Vucic confirmed plans to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 9 Victory Parade in Moscow despite EU officials' warnings that the visit could further jeopardize Serbia's accession talks.

The annual parade is widely seen as a propaganda event highlighting Russia's military power.