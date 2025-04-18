The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Serbia, Russia, Balkans, Europe
Edit post

Serbia forms new government, expels top pro-Russian figure amid EU pressure

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 18, 2025 11:00 AM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Sept. 4, 2024. (Kristina Kormilitsyna / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Serbia's parliament approved the composition of a new government led by Prime Minister Djuro Macut on April 16, Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported.

While President Aleksandar Vucic had previously promised sweeping personnel changes, most ministers retained their posts.

The most notable shift was the removal of Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, a longtime pro-Russian figure who has served in the Serbian government since 2013.

In late March, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos publicly urged Serbian leaders not to include him in the new cabinet, saying, "Someone who behaves anti-European cannot lead Serbia to the European Union at the same time."

The commissioner's remarks followed an interview in which Vulin thanked Russian security services for allegedly aiding Serbian authorities in suppressing student protests.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Over the past decade, Vulin has held roles as defense minister, interior minister, and head of Serbia's Security and Information Agency, the main intelligence service.

Vulin is known for his outspoken opposition to EU integration and repeated visits to Moscow, where he voiced support for the Kremlin. In 2022, the U.S. sanctioned Vulin over corruption, international drug trafficking, and assisting "Russia's malign activities in the Balkans."

The official has repeatedly dismissed Serbia's EU bid, suggesting the country should instead join BRICS. He also accused Brussels of trying to overthrow Vucic following deadly protests triggered by the collapse of a train station canopy in Novi Sad, which killed 16 people.

Serbia has officially been an EU candidate since 2012, but democratic backsliding, unresolved tensions over Kosovo, and close ties with Moscow have stalled its progress.

On April 16, Vucic confirmed plans to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 9 Victory Parade in Moscow despite EU officials' warnings that the visit could further jeopardize Serbia's accession talks.

The annual parade is widely seen as a propaganda event highlighting Russia's military power.

Russia calls Ukraine ceasefire ‘unrealistic’ despite Trump’s peace efforts
“Under the current circumstances, it is simply unrealistic to talk about a (full) ceasefire at this stage,” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

2:04 AM

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
9:28 PM

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.