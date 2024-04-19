Skip to content
Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills

by Martin Fornusek April 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on February 23, 2024, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Irynka Hromotska / The Kyiv Independent)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.

After months of delays and several versions of the foreign aid bill derailed by political infighting, Johnson unveiled his plan earlier this week to vote on the package as four separate bills on April 20.

"If the House sends a national security package, we'll move quickly to send it to (U.S. President Joe Biden)," Schumer said on X.

"I hope the House gets it done—delay has cost the U.S. and our allies dearly."

Schumer recently met Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the latter's visit to the U.S. The prime minister said he had received "assurances of support" for the proposed aid package from both the Democrats and the Republicans in Congress.

Before it reaches the Senate, the bill on Ukraine aid has to pass the House and is certain to face opposition from the conservative wing of the Republican Party. Three Republican lawmakers even threatened to trigger a motion to oust Johnson.

Both House Democrats and Biden voiced support for Johnson's proposals.

U.S. assistance for Ukraine has been effectively blocked for months, leading to a rapidly deteriorating situation on the battlefield. The Pentagon is reportedly preparing a new aid package to be sent to Kyiv immediately once the president signs the bill.

US House Democrats back Johnson’s foreign aid bills
“We’re going to do what’s necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. “It’s not Johnson’s foreign aid package. It’s America’s foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs.”
