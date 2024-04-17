Skip to content
News Feed, US aid, Mike Johnson, United States, Ukraine, Congress
Edit post

Johnson says vote on Ukraine, Israel foreign aid bills to take place on April 20

by Martin Fornusek April 17, 2024 6:38 PM 2 min read
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson makes his way to a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is moving forward with his plan to hold a vote on a series of foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan despite pressure from Republican hardliners, CNN reported on April 17.

Johnson told U.S. lawmakers that the vote will be held in the evening of April 20.

U.S. assistance for Ukraine has been effectively blocked for months, leading to the rapidly deteriorating situation on the battlefield.

While the Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in February, Johnson previously said he instead plans to hold a vote on four separate bills in his chamber this week.

This has sparked backlash from the right flank of the Republican Party, with lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene threatening to trigger a motion to remove Johnson from his position.

Thomas Massie, another Republican Congressman, said he would support the speaker's removal if Greene activates the resolution.

Other Republicans have insisted that any foreign aid bill must include measures strengthening the security at the U.S.-Mexican border. This means that Johnson will likely need Democratic votes to pass the bills.

If the House passes the aid in this form, the bills will have to travel back to the Senate for an additional vote before being sent to U.S. President Joe Biden for signature.

The White House has already indicated it is open to considering separate bills as long as they include assistance for Ukraine.

"The important thing is that our allies like Ukraine and Israel who are under the gun, literally under the gun, get the security assistance they need as soon as possible. So we want them to move this week," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on April 16.

"It does appear at first blush that the speaker's proposal will, in fact, help us get aid to Ukraine, aid to Israel, and needed resources to the Indo-Pacific for a wide range of contingencies there. At first blush it looks like that, we just want to get more details."

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

1:57 PM

Norwegian foreign minister visits Odesa.

Barth Eide visited Odesa's port and said that he was "deeply impressed by the way Ukraine has been able to regain control and to ensure exports of grain to the world, despite constant Russian aggression."
