Shmyhal: Both major US parties support aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the close of a visit to the United States that he received "assurances of support" for the proposed military aid package to Ukraine from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Shmyhal visited Washington on April 17 to hold talks with U.S. business leaders and government officials regarding ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine. He also met with congressional leaders on April 18 to discuss the $61 aid bill that awaits an upcoming vote in the House of Representatives.

After months of delays, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on April 17 that he would move forward with votes in Congress on a series of foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. The vote is scheduled for April 20.

Shmyhal said he held meetings with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Roger Wicker, and the Senate's Ukraine Caucus to discuss the aid package.

According to Shmyhal, the bulk of the aid is allocated for military assistance, with $7.8 billion dedicated to budget support and another $1.5 billion slotted for economic aid.

"We received assurances of support for the bills from both parties," he said.

"We expect that this large package of assistance from the United States will be voted on in the near future."

Shmyhal said he also discussed with congressional leaders a proposed bill to send Ukraine funds from confiscated Russian assets.