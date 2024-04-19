Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Congress, US assistance to Ukraine, Russian assets
Edit post

Shmyhal: Both major US parties support aid package for Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert April 19, 2024 5:00 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington, D.C. on April 18, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the close of a visit to the United States that he received "assurances of support" for the proposed military aid package to Ukraine from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Shmyhal visited Washington on April 17 to hold talks with U.S. business leaders and government officials regarding ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine. He also met with congressional leaders on April 18 to discuss the $61 aid bill that awaits an upcoming vote in the House of Representatives.

After months of delays, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on April 17 that he would move forward with votes in Congress on a series of foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. The vote is scheduled for April 20.

Shmyhal said he held meetings with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Roger Wicker, and the Senate's Ukraine Caucus to discuss the aid package.

According to Shmyhal, the bulk of the aid is allocated for military assistance, with $7.8 billion dedicated to budget support and another $1.5 billion slotted for economic aid.

"We received assurances of support for the bills from both parties," he said.

"We expect that this large package of assistance from the United States will be voted on in the near future."

Shmyhal said he also discussed with congressional leaders a proposed bill to send Ukraine funds from confiscated Russian assets.

Speaker Johnson advances aid bills, but time running out as Ukraine’s supplies dry up
After six grueling months, the U.S. House of Representatives may finally be preparing to vote on a new aid package for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on April 16 that following new rounds of talks with House Republicans, he planned to advance three separate aid packages for Ukraine,
The Kyiv IndependentMark Temnycky

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:44 PM

IMF: Ukraine needs $42 billion in budget support for 2024.

Speaking in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "confident" this would be achieved but added that fully addressing the country’s economic problems would require ending Russia's full-scale invasion.
9:35 PM

US House Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

"We're going to do what's necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "It's not Johnson's foreign aid package. It's America's foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.