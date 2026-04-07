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SBU seizes 'shadow fleet' vessel in Odesa port tied to illegal exports from occupied Crimea

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by Tania Myronyshena
SBU seizes 'shadow fleet' vessel in Odesa port tied to illegal exports from occupied Crimea
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has arrested a foreign cargo ship in Odesa on April 7, 2026. (SBU)

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has detained a foreign cargo ship in Odesa that was part of Russia's shadow fleet, used to illegally transport goods from occupied territories and bypass international sanctions.

According to investigators, the vessel had been involved in exporting Ukrainian agricultural products from Russian-occupied Crimea. Its owner was under Ukrainian sanctions and allegedly attempted to evade restrictions by repeatedly changing the ship's name and nominal ownership through third countries.

The ship was detained in Odesa's commercial port after arriving under the flag of an African country, reportedly to load a shipment of steel pipes.

The SBU says the vessel had docked in Sevastopol at least seven times prior to Russia's full-scale invasion, exporting grain in violation of Ukrainian law. In one documented case in January 2021, it transported nearly 7,000 tons of grain from Crimea to North Africa.

At the time of the seizure, 17 crew members were on board, including the captain, all citizens of Middle Eastern countries.

Russia’s so-called shadow fleet refers to a network of vessels operating under constantly changing names, flags, and ownership structures to evade sanctions imposed over Moscow's war against Ukraine. These ships are widely used to transport sanctioned oil across global markets, helping sustain Russia's economy and fund its war effort.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its partners to update legislation to allow the seizure of such vessels.

France has been among the most active in targeting the network, intercepting suspected shadow fleet vessels multiple times since late 2025. In early March, Belgium conducted a joint operation with France to seize a sanctioned Russian tanker operating under a foreign flag.

On March 25, the United Kingdom announced new measures allowing its military and law enforcement to board suspected shadow fleet vessels in British waters.

read also

What’s going on inside Russia’s shadow fleet?
As of October 2025, Russia’s shadow fleet consisted of 3,240 vessels transporting 337 million barrels of oil a month. At the time of writing, the EU has sanctioned 600 vessels, the UK 500, while the U.S. remains at 216, having failed to sanction a single new tanker under the current administration.
The Kyiv IndependentTanya Kozyreva
UkraineRussiaShadow fleetOdesa
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Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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