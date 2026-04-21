Sanctions relief fueling Russia's war ambitions, Zelensky warns as Ukraine steps up oil strikes

Reduced sanctions and political pressure on Russia have contributed to a resurgence of Moscow's military ambitions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 21, following a meeting with Ukraine's Armed Forces command.

The remarks come after the U.S. issued a temporary license on April 17, renewing a sanctions waiver that allows countries to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea amid elevated prices.

European Union countries have also struggled to adopt a 20th sanctions package against Moscow, as Hungary's veto has blocked progress under the bloc's unanimity requirement.

"The easing of sanctions and political pressure on the aggressor by our partners has led to a partial resurgence of Russian military ambitions," the Ukrainian president said.

"However, our far-reaching sanctions (drone attacks on Russia's oil industry), the increased use of drones on the front lines, and the active operations of our units will ensure that the occupier receives the necessary response," he added.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told NBC News he does not view Washington's decision to extend the waiver as a reward for Moscow. The Trump administration has framed the move as an effort to ease surging oil prices following the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

Estimates from U.S. Senate Democrats shared with the Kyiv Independent suggest Russia earned roughly $150 million per day — more than $4 billion by the time the first waiver expired — due to market conditions linked to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in recent months in an effort to curb the Kremlin's key revenue source, boosted by higher prices tied to the Iran conflict.

In March, long-range Ukrainian drone strikes and shadow fleet tanker seizures reportedly disabled about 40% of Russia's oil export capacity.