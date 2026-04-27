Sanctioned Russian billionaire's yacht passes through blockaded Strait of Hormuz

Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov’s superyacht passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing restrictions on maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, according to multiple ship-tracking platforms.

Data from MarineTraffic and VesselFinder showed that the 142-meter yacht, Nord, departed Dubai and crossed the strait overnight on April 25 en route to Oman.

Several other vessels reportedly crossed during the same period, including two U.S.-sanctioned tankers, five cargo ships, and a passenger ferry.

Mordashov is the majority owner of the steel company Severstal, and he is currently Russia’s richest individual, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $37 billion.

He is under sanctions from the U.S., the U.K., and the European Union. Mordashov's yacht was later re-registered in Russia after Western restrictions took effect.

The passage comes as Iran continues to limit access through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, following the outbreak of war with the U.S. and Israel in late February.

Iran has reportedly granted exemptions to Russian-linked vessels, allowing them to pass through the strait without paying standard transit fees despite wider maritime restrictions.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained at the center of regional tensions since Tehran declared its closure after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, prompting Washington to impose a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

Iran briefly reopened the waterway for commercial traffic on April 17 during a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah, but later reversed the move and accused the U.S. of “piracy.”

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day, making any disruption to navigation a major concern for global energy markets.