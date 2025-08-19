Russian strikes killed 21, injured 99 in Ukraine since Trump-Putin summit

At least 21 civilians have been killed and 99 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine since U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 16, according to regional authorities.

The attacks intensified as Moscow continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire. Trump, who previously demanded a halt to hostilities before talks, has since signaled closer alignment with Moscow's push for a comprehensive peace deal not preceded by a ceasefire.

Five people were killed and 11 injured on Aug. 17, followed by eight killed and 35 injured on Aug. 18, and at least eight killed and 53 injured on Aug. 19.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 270 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones, five Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and five Kh-101 cruise missiles overnight on Aug. 19. Air defenses intercepted 230 drones and six missiles, but four missiles and 40 drones struck three locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three civilians were killed and 33 injured in an attack on the regional capital, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russia carried out 441 strikes on 13 settlements in the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed and eight injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. In Kharkiv Oblast, six people, including two children, were wounded in strikes on 16 settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were also injured as Russian troops targeted critical and residential infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 16 that Russia's refusal to accept a ceasefire "complicates" efforts toward peace. The Trump-Putin summit ended without a deal, with Trump dropping his earlier threats of "severe consequences" if Russia rejects a ceasefire.

Ukraine and European allies have been insisting that negotiations must begin with a complete cessation of hostilities, while the Kremlin has demanded sweeping concessions, including Ukraine's disarmament and a ban on foreign military aid.