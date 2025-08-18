Russian strikes kill 8, injure 35 across Ukraine ahead of Zelensky-Trump meeting

Editor's note: This item has been updated to include information from Ukraine's Air Force.

At least eight civilians were killed and 35 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Aug. 18.

The attacks come hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and days after Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

While Trump claimed he and Putin "made some headway" in peace talks, the Alaska meeting ended without an agreement on ending the war or a commitment to a ceasefire.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 140 Shahed-type attack drones, decoy drones, and four Iskander-M ballistic missiles overnight.

Air defenses intercepted 88 drones, while 25 missiles and drones hit 10 locations.

A Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast killed at least four civilians and injured 18, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov, damaging a dozen apartment buildings and several vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a child was killed and six people were injured as Russian forces launched 502 attacks on 14 towns, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and seven injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, two civilians were injured as Russian forces struck residential areas and critical infrastructure, damaging 10 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injured two people and targeted 37 settlements with up to 90 strikes, local authorities said.

The strikes come as Moscow continues rejecting calls for an unconditional ceasefire, instead intensifying its use of drones and missiles against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.