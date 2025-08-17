Become a member
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 11 across Ukraine over past day

2 min read
by Anna Fratsyvir
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 11 across Ukraine over past day
Rescuers and residents inspect damage to houses after Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 17, 2025. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)

Five people were killed and 11 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day,  local authorities reported on Aug. 17.

The Air Force said Russia launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 60 Shahed-type attack drones and drone decoys overnight on Aug. 17.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 40 drones over the country's north and east.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces carried out drone and artillery strikes on more than 30 settlements, damaging two houses and a civilian vehicle. As a result of the attacks, two people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian shelling killed five civilians — two in Raihorodok, two in Sviatohorivka, and one in Kostiantynivka. Another four people were injured across the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes targeted several communities with missiles, guided bombs, and drones. Five people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings were damaged in Vilshany, Nova Kozacha, and Prykolotne. Governor Oleh Syniehubov said civilian infrastructure, including houses, garages, and an apartment building, sustained damage.

Article image
WarUkraineRussiaDrone attackRussian attackCivilian casualtiesUkrainian Air Force
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Sunday, August 17
Sunday, August 17
