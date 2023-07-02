Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia’s Wagner Group suspends recruitment for one month

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2023 11:26 PM 1 min read
Members of the Wagner Group sit atop a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. (Photo: Roman Romokhov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia's Wagner mercenary group has suspended the work of regional recruitment centers for one month, the group’s recruitment channel on Telegram reported on July 2.

According to the announcement, the suspension is connected to the group’s relocation to Belarus following a deal between the Kremlin and Wagner's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin and some of his mercenaries were allowed to leave for Belarus after the group staged an armed rebellion against the Russian government on June 23.

As opposed to the recruitment centers, Wagner call centers used for hiring soldiers for the war against Ukraine continue to work.

According to independent Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta, as of June 30, the group had at least 21 recruiting centers in 20 Russian cities.

On June 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with El Mundo that 21,000 Wagner soldiers had been killed by Ukrainian forces, and over 80,000 had been injured.

“The good news is that we destroyed the most motivated part of the Russian forces,” Zelensky said.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
