Zelensky: Ukrainian forces have killed 21,000 Wagner troops

In an interview with the Spanish news outlet El Mundo on June 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 21,000 Wagner soldiers have been killed by Ukrainian forces, and over 80,000 have been injured.

"(In Wagner), they had two categories: professional mercenaries and those mobilized from prisons, their cannon fodder. Our troops killed 21,000 of them and wounded 80,000. The good news is that we destroyed the most motivated part of the Russian forces," President Zelensky said.

Since Yevgeny Prigozhin's armed mutiny against Moscow, intelligence reports suggest the Wagner PMC chief has been forced to rollback Wagner activity in Ukraine.

Due to an undisclosed agreement between Wagner's founder and the Kremlin, reportedly brokered by Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries were allowed to move to Belarus to avoid persecution.

Earlier today, President Zelensky said that Ukraine will strengthen the defensive lines on the country's northern borders due to reports of Wagner's redeployment to Belarus.