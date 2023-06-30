Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces have killed 21,000 Wagner troops

by Rachel Amran July 1, 2023 2:47 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with the Spanish news outlet El Mundo on June 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 21,000 Wagner soldiers have been killed by Ukrainian forces, and over 80,000 have been injured.

"(In Wagner), they had two categories: professional mercenaries and those mobilized from prisons, their cannon fodder. Our troops killed 21,000 of them and wounded 80,000. The good news is that we destroyed the most motivated part of the Russian forces," President Zelensky said.

Since Yevgeny Prigozhin's armed mutiny against Moscow, intelligence reports suggest the Wagner PMC chief has been forced to rollback Wagner activity in Ukraine.  

Due to an undisclosed agreement between Wagner's founder and the Kremlin, reportedly brokered by Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries were allowed to move to Belarus to avoid persecution.

Earlier today, President Zelensky said that Ukraine will strengthen the defensive lines on the country's northern borders due to reports of Wagner's redeployment to Belarus.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.