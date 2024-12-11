It’s the last day of our birthday campaign, and it would mean a lot to us if you become our member today
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Hungary, Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine
Edit post

Updated: Hungary's Orban calls Putin to discuss Ukraine

by Boldizsar Gyori December 11, 2024 1:14 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Valery Sharifulin/ POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with a statement by Viktor Orban.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics in a phone call initiated by Budapest, the Kremlin said in a statement on Dec. 11.

The call took place after Orban's visit to Mar-a-Lago and meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. It would also mark Putin's second call with a European leader in recent weeks after the Kremlin's chief held a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"​​Viktor Orban expressed interest in promoting a joint search for ways to resolve the crisis politically and diplomatically, including taking into account his contacts with a number of Western leaders," the Kremlin said, referring to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Hungary has retained warm diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow even after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, refusing to send military aid to Kyiv and vocally opposing EU sanctions on Russia, albeit eventually voting for every one of the packages.

"I had an hour-long phone conversation this morning with President Putin. These are the most dangerous weeks of the Russia-Ukraine war," Orban said on X.

"We are taking every possible diplomatic step to argue in favor of a ceasefire and peace talks."

According to the Kremlin, "Vladimir Putin outlined his fundamental assessment of the current development of the situation around Ukraine and the destructive line of the Kyiv regime, which continues to exclude the possibility of a peaceful settlement of the conflict."

The parties also discussed energy and economic cooperation, the statement read.

Hungary’s prime minister was the first EU leader to visit Putin in Moscow in July after taking the helm of the EU presidency despite Western attempts at isolating the Russian leader.

Hungary’s PM Orban meets with Trump, Musk, says ‘future has begun’
“The future has begun — an afternoon in Mar-a-Lago,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
It’s the last day of our birthday campaign.
It would mean a lot to us if you become our member today. With your support, we can do even more good journalism.
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.