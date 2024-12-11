It’s the last day of our birthday campaign, and it would mean a lot to us if you become our member today
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 57 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 11, 2024 11:10 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured at least 57 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Dec. 11.

Russia launched a missile attack against the city of Zaporizhzhia late on Dec. 10, destroying a clinic, killing seven people, and injuring 22, officials said. At least 20 residential buildings were damaged.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured 19 people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The vast majority — 17 — were recorded in the town of Zlatopil after Russia struck the city with two Iskander-M missiles, according to officials. Sixteen residential buildings were damaged.

A 63-year-old man was also injured in the village of Zapadne, and a 59-year-old woman in the village of Ivashky, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 15 injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

One civilian was injured during a Russian attack against Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Updated: Ukraine reportedly strikes industrial targets in Russia’s Rostov, Bryansk oblasts
A Ukrainian missile struck a boiler plant in Russia’s Rostov Oblast overnight on Dec. 11, damaging critical infrastructure in the city of Taganrog, Russian officials claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
