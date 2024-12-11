Ukraine has arms to resist at least until mid-2025 if US cuts aid, finance minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has enough funds and ammunition to continue resisting Russia at least throughout the first half of 2025, even if U.S. assistance dries up, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said in an interview with the El Pais newspaper published on Dec. 11.

Marchenko's comments come amid growing concern that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might withdraw Washington's crucial support for Kyiv after he takes office in January.

"I believe that we have enough funds, enough weapons, missiles, and artillery shells to resist at least during the first half of 2025," Marchenko said. Ukraine is allocating necessary funds from its budget to purchase equipment and continues to receive U.S. arms, the minister explained.

"This means that at least during the first half of the year and beyond, we will be well-equipped to resist this aggression," he added.

The outgoing Biden administration has accelerated its weapons deliveries ahead of Trump's inauguration, announcing an arms package worth nearly $1 billion on Dec. 7. Washington has provided Ukraine with over $60 billion in arms and equipment since the outbreak of the full-scale war, making it by far the most important military donor.

The flow of supplies may soon dry up, as Trump recently said that Kyiv could expect a reduction of U.S. assistance after he takes office.

Marchenko noted that the possibility of Trump cutting aid is a "challenge." It is, therefore, in Kyiv's interest to "create the necessary conditions" for cooperation with the new administration, he added.

"We want to build a good relationship," Marchenko said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met Trump in Paris on Dec. 7 for the first time since the latter's reelection. Reuters wrote that the two did not discuss the specifics of any concrete peace plan, but the Ukrainian president stressed the need for security guarantees.

Marchenko expressed his belief that full NATO membership remains the best possible guarantee to deter Russian aggression, with the "modern and strong Ukrainian military" as the only alternative.