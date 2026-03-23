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Russian attacks kill 7, injure 17 in Ukraine over past day

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by Tania Myronyshena
Russian attacks kill 7, injure 17 in Ukraine over past day
Firefighters extinguish a fire following a Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast on March 23, 2026 (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / DSNS).

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 17 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 23.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted 234 out of the 251 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Seventeen drones struck 11 locations, and debris from downed drones was also recorded at eight sites.

Three people were killed and three others injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

One person was killed and four others injured in Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast, regional authorities reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed two people and injured two others, according to the region's governor, Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 27 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing one person and injuring two others, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces injured three people, including two boys, aged 13 and 14, local authorities reported.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, two people were injured due to Russian attacks, local authorities reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 64-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds during a drone attack while working in her garden, according to local authorities. Russian forces carried out 28 attacks, targeting business facilities and houses.

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The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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