Ukrainian drones reportedly strike military plant in Russia's Tambov Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian military plant in Michurinsk, Tambov Oblast, overnight on Feb. 11-12, the Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing local residents.

The JSC Progress Plant in the city of Michurinsk in Tambov Oblast and nearby buildings came under fire overnight, according to Astra.

Tambov Oblast Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov reported that two people were injured in the attack that damaged "several buildings" and a grocery store, but did not comment on the state of the weapons plant.

"Operational and special services are working at the scene" in response to the strike, he said in a Telegram post.

The JSC Progress Plant produces high-tech aviation and missile control systems, along with equipment for gas and oil pipelines. The plant was reportedly hit in previous attacks in June 2025 and December 2024.

Michurinsk is located about 347 kilometers (215 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep inside Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Volgograd oil refinery overnight Feb. 11, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

After the strike, a fire was reported at the facility, and the extent of the damage is being assessed, the General Staff said.