Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian Supreme Court chair dies at 71 after illness

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Russian Supreme Court chair dies at 71 after illness
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's Supreme Court chairwoman Irina Podnosova attends an annual meeting of judges at the Supreme Court in Moscow on Feb. 20, 2025. (Mikhail Metzel/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Irina Podnosova, the chair of the Russian Supreme Court, has died in Moscow at the age of 71 after a serious illness, Russian state news agency TASS reported on July 22, citing sources close to her.

The judge battled the illness for over a year, Russian pro-state news agency RBK reported, without providing further details about the condition.

Podnosova had headed Russia's chief judiciary body since April 17, 2024, when she was appointed to the post as the only candidate, being nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She took the post after the death of Vyacheslav Lebedev, who had served as the Supreme Court's chair since 1991.

Podnosova graduated from the law faculty of Leningrad State University in 1975, the same year as Putin. She has worked at the Supreme Court since 2020, becoming a deputy chair focusing on economic disputes and arbitration cases.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant wrote at the time that Podnosova had no experience with arbitration but is considered an influential person within Russia's judicial structures. The outlet's sources said that "everyone understands who is behind her."

The Supreme Court is Russia's court of final appeal. Its 115 members are nominated by the Russian president and appointed by the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

Human rights experts say that Russia's judicial system is tightly controlled by the government, often used to repress political opponents.

Russia’s ‘largest and most secret’ drone factory showcased in Kremlin-media propaganda video
“This is the largest such plant in the world and the most secret,” Timur Shagivaliev, CEO of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Article image
RussiaVladimir PutinRussian Courts
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, July 22
Tuesday, July 22
Show More

Editors' Picks