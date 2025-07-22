Russian Supreme Court chair dies at 71 after illness

Irina Podnosova, the chair of the Russian Supreme Court, has died in Moscow at the age of 71 after a serious illness, Russian state news agency TASS reported on July 22, citing sources close to her.

The judge battled the illness for over a year, Russian pro-state news agency RBK reported, without providing further details about the condition.

Podnosova had headed Russia's chief judiciary body since April 17, 2024, when she was appointed to the post as the only candidate, being nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She took the post after the death of Vyacheslav Lebedev, who had served as the Supreme Court's chair since 1991.

Podnosova graduated from the law faculty of Leningrad State University in 1975, the same year as Putin. She has worked at the Supreme Court since 2020, becoming a deputy chair focusing on economic disputes and arbitration cases.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant wrote at the time that Podnosova had no experience with arbitration but is considered an influential person within Russia's judicial structures. The outlet's sources said that "everyone understands who is behind her."

The Supreme Court is Russia's court of final appeal. Its 115 members are nominated by the Russian president and appointed by the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

Human rights experts say that Russia's judicial system is tightly controlled by the government, often used to repress political opponents.