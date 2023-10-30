Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast cause blackouts in Beryslav, 3 other settlements

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast caused power outages in the town of Beryslav and the villages of Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, and Shliakhove, Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the Beryslav district military administration, said on Oct. 30.

The official first reported on the blackout in Beryslav at around 2 p.m. local time after Russian forces hit a critical infrastructure facility in the area.

More than an hour later, Litvinov said that power outages also affected the other three villages. Services are currently working on restoring the power supply, he added.

Russian forces launched heavy attacks on Kherson Oblast on Oct. 30, injuring at least 13 people.

The victims included a man and a woman aged 46 and 44 injured in a Russian attack on Beryslav and a 48-year-old resident in a nearby settlement of Kozatske.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of 12,000 lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson, suffers regular Russian strikes, often by aerial guided bombs. Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, and Shliakhove lie not far from the town.