The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast cause blackouts in Beryslav, 3 other settlements

by Martin Fornusek October 30, 2023 6:19 PM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by a state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes only. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast caused power outages in the town of Beryslav and the villages of Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, and Shliakhove, Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the Beryslav district military administration, said on Oct. 30.

The official first reported on the blackout in Beryslav at around 2 p.m. local time after Russian forces hit a critical infrastructure facility in the area.

More than an hour later, Litvinov said that power outages also affected the other three villages. Services are currently working on restoring the power supply, he added.

Russian forces launched heavy attacks on Kherson Oblast on Oct. 30, injuring at least 13 people.

The victims included a man and a woman aged 46 and 44 injured in a Russian attack on Beryslav and a 48-year-old resident in a nearby settlement of Kozatske.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of 12,000 lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson, suffers regular Russian strikes, often by aerial guided bombs. Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, and Shliakhove lie not far from the town.

News Editor
Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He also volunteers as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.Read more
