Authorities: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure at least 13

Russian strikes against the city of Kherson and five other Kherson Oblast settlements wounded at least 13 civilians on Oct. 30, oblast authorities reported.

The latest Russian attack hit a bus in Kherson, injuring seven people as of around 3 p.m. local time, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Those are two men and five women, including one in critical condition, Prokudin added.

In Bilozerka, around 10 kilometers west of Kherson, Russian shelling hit a house’s yard, injuring a 57-year-old man, the Kherson Oblast authorities said. Several houses, a veterinary clinic, and vehicles were reportedly damaged in the shelling.

Earlier the same day, Russia hit the town of Beryslav right across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka, wounding a man and a woman aged 46 and 44, the authorities wrote.

Russia’s military also reportedly dropped two guided aerial bombs on a village in the Beryslav district, damaging people’s homes and a chapel.

An hour before, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces targeted the village of Tomyna Balka, some 20 kilometers west of the regional capital. A 70-year-old man received light shrapnel injuries when his house was hit, according to the administration.

Russian troops also hit Kozatske near Beryslav, leaving a 48-year-old resident with a leg injury. Prokudin previously said that a Russian morning attack against Kozatske wounded an elderly woman.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.