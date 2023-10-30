Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Authorities: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure at least 13

by Dinara Khalilova October 30, 2023 3:21 PM 2 min read
Stains of blood are seen in a bus damaged in Russian shelling of Kherson on Oct. 30, 2023 that injured at least four people. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against the city of Kherson and five other Kherson Oblast settlements wounded at least 13 civilians on Oct. 30, oblast authorities reported.

The latest Russian attack hit a bus in Kherson, injuring seven people as of around 3 p.m. local time, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Those are two men and five women, including one in critical condition, Prokudin added.

In Bilozerka, around 10 kilometers west of Kherson, Russian shelling hit a house’s yard, injuring a 57-year-old man, the Kherson Oblast authorities said. Several houses, a veterinary clinic, and vehicles were reportedly damaged in the shelling.

Earlier the same day, Russia hit the town of Beryslav right across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka, wounding a man and a woman aged 46 and 44, the authorities wrote.

Russia’s military also reportedly dropped two guided aerial bombs on a village in the Beryslav district, damaging people’s homes and a chapel.

Sinking memories. Kherson residents recover after Kakhovka dam disaster (PHOTOS)
Editor’s note: The following is a photo essay and a personal reflection on the flooding of Kherson by Ukrainian photographer Anastasia Vlasova, a native of Kherson. Vlasova returned to her hometown days after Russia destroyed Kakhovka dam in early June, resulting in a catastrophic flooding of many c…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasia Vlasova

An hour before, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces targeted the village of Tomyna Balka, some 20 kilometers west of the regional capital. A 70-year-old man received light shrapnel injuries when his house was hit, according to the administration.

Russian troops also hit Kozatske near Beryslav, leaving a 48-year-old resident with a leg injury. Prokudin previously said that a Russian morning attack against Kozatske wounded an elderly woman.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.