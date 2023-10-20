Russian air strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian air strike in the morning of Oct. 20 against the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast killed an 80-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces reportedly dropped four KAB guided aerial bombs against the town, killing the woman in her home.

Bombs also hit the nearby settlement of Novoberyslav; the consequences of this attack are still being established, Prokudin said.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of 12,000 lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson, was for a time occupied by Russian forces until its liberation in Ukraine's fall offensive last year.

Russian forces have recently intensified their attacks against Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs. Beryslav was targeted by 10 bombs during the past day, resulting in at least three people injured, the officials reported.