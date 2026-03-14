Russian strike razes homes in Zaporizhzhia, killing 1, injuring 11

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia struck a residential area in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on March 14, killing one man and injuring 11 others, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

One of the injured victims, a 17-year-old, is in serious condition following the attack.

At around 4:30 p.m. local time, Russia launched four guided bomb attacks targeting apartments and homes in the city, Fedorov said. A fire broke out at the site of the attack that has already been extinguished.

One man was killed in the strike. Another three men and eight women — including the teenage victim — were injured.

Two victims were trapped beneath the rubble and rescued by emergency workers, the governor reported.

0:00 / 1× Rescue workers carry out a woman who was trapped under the ruins of an apartment building razed by a Russian bomb on March 14, 2026, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)

Several houses were destroyed in the attack, Fedorov said. Twelve additional homes and 12 multistory apartment buildings sustained damage. An unspecified "infrastructure object" was also damaged, along with multiple vehicles.

The southern city of Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is regular target of Russian attacks. Strikes intensified throughout the winter, with Russia's assault on energy infrastructure inflicting multiple region-wide blackouts.

A Russian guided bomb attack on March 11 damaged critical infrastructure and injured 13 people, including children.