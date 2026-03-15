Russian strike on Ukraine hydropower plant spills oil into Dniester River, threatening Moldova's water supply

Moldova declared a 15-day environmental alert in the Dniester (Nistru) River basin after oil contamination linked to a Russian strike on Ukraine's Novodnistrovsk hydropower plant threatened the country's water supply.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine’s Novodnistrovsk hydropower plant has spilled oil into the Nistru River, threatening Moldova's water supply," President Maia Sandu said on March 15, adding that authorities had declared an environmental alert and were taking measures to protect residents.

Government analyses found that levels of petroleum products and aromatic hydrocarbons in the water exceeded permitted safety limits, prompting emergency measures.

Officials said authorities will install additional containment barriers at the Dubasari reservoir to prevent the spread of pollutants and will inventory water wells that could be used as alternative sources if needed.

The government also warned that restrictions on water extraction and use may be imposed in areas where contamination levels remain high.

Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said the government's "primary objective is the protection of public health," urging citizens to rely only on official information as authorities monitor the situation and coordinate with international teams deployed through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Russia's war against Ukraine impacts nearby countries, including Moldova, which has seen Russian drones cross into its airspace.

On March 14, a Russian Shahed-type attack drone violated Moldova's airspace during a large-scale overnight strike against Ukraine, the country's Foreign Ministry said, calling the incident a "serious breach of sovereignty."

Meanwhile, a Gerbera-type drone used by Russia in its war against Ukraine was discovered on Moldovan territory on Feb. 6, Moldova's police said.

The object was found in the village of Sofia in the Drochia District, near the Ukrainian border, after which police sealed off the area and dispatched explosives disposal specialists to conduct an inspection.

Russian forces occupy Transnistria, a region in eastern Moldova that Moscow and its proxies gained control of in the early 1990's following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The region borders Ukraine's Odesa Oblast and is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.