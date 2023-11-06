Russian strike on Kherson Oblast village injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on a residential building in Kherson Oblast's village of Tomyna Balka on Nov. 6 injured a man, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The victim has been hospitalized with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg, the officials said.

Tomyna Balka, with a pre-war population of over 1,000, lies in the Bilozerka district on the Ukraine-controlled west-bank side of Kherson Oblast, roughly 20 kilometers west of Kherson.

This is not the first attack on Kherson Oblast on Nov. 6, as earlier the same day, Russian forces struck the village of Zelenivka, injuring three people.

Overnight and on Nov. 5, Russian attacks wounded eight civilians, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on Nov. 6.